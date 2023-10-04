Quebec education minister clarifies directive to ban cellphones in classrooms

Montreal

    Quebec Education Minister Bernard Drainville holds a copy of a new legislation to reform the education system he tabled, Thursday, May 4, 2023 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot Quebec Education Minister Bernard Drainville holds a copy of a new legislation to reform the education system he tabled, Thursday, May 4, 2023 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

    Education Minister Bernard Drainville clarified in a directive sent to the school network on Wednesday that schools will have to take steps to ban cellphones in all classrooms by the end of 2023.

    In his directive, which was adopted by Cabinet, Drainville requires school service centres to enforce a ban on the use of cellphones, headsets and other personal mobile devices by students on school premises.

    Exceptions are made when these devices are required for pedagogical purposes by the teacher, because of a student's medical condition, or for students with special needs.

    The directive applies to vocational training centres, primary and secondary schools, as well as centres providing pre-school education services.

    In the document outlining Drainville's directive, the decision is intended to prioritize students' educational success and well-being.

    "Last August, I announced my intention to send a directive to the public school system to ban cellphones in the classroom. The purpose of this directive is to create a climate more conducive to teaching and learning, in order to promote students' academic success," said Drainville in an emailed statement.

    The minister has left it up to school councils, with the participation of school staff, to define the means of enforcing the ban on cellphones in the classroom. They are also responsible for communicating these procedures to students and parents.

    In the event of non-compliance with the ban, the school service centre must take "the necessary steps to ensure that the appropriate corrective measures are taken by the school principals."

    For the 2023-2024 school year, the ban must be applied by Dec. 31, 2023.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 4, 2023.  

    Rideau Hall apologizes for honouring Nazi veteran, Trudeau 'carefully' considering unsealing records

    Rideau Hall is apologizing for the historic appointment of a man who fought for a Nazi unit in the Second World War, to the Order of Canada. Now, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon's office says it is examining two subsequent medals granted in the last two decades. This, as Jewish advocacy groups say the recent and resurfacing recognitions further make their case for the need to unseal Holocaust-related records.

    Canada-India tensions: How we got here and what's at stake

    In the past month, Canada has accused the Indian government of being involved in a murder on Canadian soil and India has ordered Canada to remove most of its diplomats from the country. Here's how the two countries got to this point, as well as what's at stake if tensions don't ease.

