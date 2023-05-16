Quebec education experts to analyze AI possibilities and concerns in classrooms

In the coming months, a committee of experts will hold consultations, consider and analyze the use of generative artificial intelligence (AI) in higher education in Quebec.

Concerns have recently been raised within higher education about the advances of generative AIs such as ChatGPT, which can use existing content to generate new content.

In particular, the lack of guidance on the use of generative AI has been complained about, especially in relation to teaching content, teaching and assessment, both in colleges and universities.

The joint expert committee of the Conseil supérieur de l'éducation (CSE) and the Commission de l'éthique en science et en technologie (CEST) will therefore have the mandate to identify and analyse the pedagogical and ethical issues and challenges.

The benefits and risks associated with current and future uses of generative AI for student training and assessment will also be studied, as will the issues for teacher training.

A targeted consultation with some key actors in the higher education network will also be organized to allow the expert committee to paint a more complete picture of the situation and to take into account proposals and experiences from the field.

The committee of experts is made up of the presidents of the CSE and the CEST, as well as half a dozen professors and researchers in higher education.