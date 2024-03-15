Quebec drivers can remove their winter tires after March 15

It's March 15 and that means as of tomorrow, Quebecers are allowed to swap out their winter tires for summer or all-season tires.

Winter tires are mandatory from Dec. 1 to March 15, inclusive, on all motorized road vehicles registered in Quebec, including mopeds, motorized scooters and motorcycles.

Driving on winter tires in the summer isn't a good idea, because it can come with some safety risks, according to advice from the Quebec government:

Heat accelerates the deterioration of rubber and increases the risk of a blowout, which can make a driver lose control of their vehicle.

Winter tires don't rid themselves of water as well as summer tires or all-season tires, which can lead to hydroplaning.

Winter tires have a longer braking distance than summer or all-season tires, particularly on wet roads.

Time to change to summer tires also means April 1 is around the corner – and Montreal drivers should get ready to check street parking signs. Street cleaning rules come into effect at the beginning of the month.