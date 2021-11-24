MONTREAL -- A 54-year-old motorist picked up a hefty fine early Wednesday for driving 160 km / h in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec police say.

Ready for the twist? According to police, the driver was travelling through a construction zone with a posted speed limit of just 50 km / h.

Officers from the Surete du Quebec’s (SQ) Candiac detachment stopped the driver at around 12:30 a.m. on Highway 104 in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu in the Montérégie region.

They issued a fine for $1,988 and 24 demerit points for excessive speed, and another $1,550 and four more demerits for driving in a way that could have placed lives in danger.

The SQ says they’ve suspended the driver’s licence for seven days.