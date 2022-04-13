Quebec director Jean-Marc Vallee died of natural causes: coroner

A coroner's report into the death of renowned Quebec filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée concluded he died of natural causes.

The director of the Oscar-winning film Dallas Buyers Club died on Christmas Day at his cottage near Quebec City at age 58.

A statement issued on Wednesday said his death was the result of "fatal cardiac arrhythmia secondary to severe coronary atherosclerosis."

"Testimonials of friendship, esteem and respect for our father and for his work are still coming from around the world," the statement from his sons Alex and Émile Vallée stated.

"We are sincerely grateful and we hope that his creativity will continue to serve as inspiration and guidance to the people in this industry that he was so passionate about."

Messages of condolences poured in after his sudden death from his loved ones and the actors who worked alongside him, including Reese Witherspoon, who wrote, "My heart is broken. My friend. I love you" on Instagram.

Witherspoon was cast in his HBO drama Big Little Lies, a series that won him an Emmy for directing a limited series, movie or special.

Vallée was born in Montreal and studied film at the Université de Montréal.

He is survived by two children and three siblings.

This is a developing story that will be updated.