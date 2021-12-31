MONTREAL -- The cause of the sudden and shocking Christmas Day death of heralded Quebec filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallee remains a mystery after a preliminary coroner's report.

Vallee's agency 180 Deux issued a news release Friday saying that the coroner's report said the death was "not caused by the intervention of a third party, nor by a voluntary act, nor by a known illness," and that further analysis is being done.

The Dallas Buyers Club, Wild and C.R.A.Z.Y. director's sons Alex and Emile issued a statement in the release.

"Our father was a generous man, deeply human and who enjoyed life to the fullest," they said. "In fact, he said he wanted to live a long time and he had big plans! He was a source of inspiration for many and leaves wonderful memories in the minds of people who had the privilege of knowing him, loving him and appreciating his work."

The family thanked those who reached out and expressed their condolances, and have asked the public to respect the family's privace.

"We wish to thank each and every person who took the time to express their sadness and compassion to us. We are very touched by the many testimonies received from all over the world," the family said in a statement.