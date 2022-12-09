Quebec COVID-19 update: 16 additional deaths, hospitalizations stable
Quebec reported 16 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday raising the number of deaths to 17,442 since the start of the pandemic.
Of those, two were reported in the last 24 hours, seven are from two to seven days ago and seven occurred more than a week ago.
Hospitalizations remain stable at 1,981, including 651 due to COVID-19. There are 51 people in intensive care, 29 with complications from the virus.
Meanwhile, 4,101 health-care workers are off the job for COVID-related reasons. That is 546 more health workers absent compared to the figures the government published on Tuesday.
NEW CASES
As of Friday, there were 1,080 new cases reported bringing the total of people infected since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,262,542. That tally is likely higher as PCR testing is now only available to select groups.
In addition, 116 positive rapid tests were self-declared through Quebec's online portal. To date, 314,587 positive rapid tests have been recorded.
The province is monitoring 415 outbreaks.
VACCINATION
An additional 19,487 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. So far Quebecers have received 22,548,867 doses in all.
