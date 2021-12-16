MONTREAL -- Quebec reported a significant spike in new coronavirus cases Thursday for the second day in a row with 2,736 new infections.

The province also reported five more people have died due to the virus, bringing that total to 11,627.

It's a return to numbers not seen since Jan. 8, 2021, as the province was battling the peak of it's most infectious coronavirus wave.

What seperates now from back then are significantly lower hospitalizations rates. The same day, there were nearly 1,400 people in hospital with serious symptoms of COVID-19, according to Quebec's Public Health Institute (INSPQ).

On Thursday, Quebec reported 305 people were in hospital care, an overall decrease of four compared to the day before.

However, overall hospitalization rates only paint part of the picture in Quebec's hospitals. Since Wednesday morning, 34 people were admitted into COVID-19 wards across the province, and 38 were reportedly no longer receiving care.

Of those in hospital, 63 are in the ICU, a decrease of 10 since Wednesday. That's after one person was admitted, and 11 were no longer in care.

Active cases are at 17,400.

Thursday's update brought total reported cases to 474,478 since the pandemic began. Of those, 445,451 have recovered after 1,305 people were declared virus-free.

Quebec premier Francois Legault is set to deliver a COVID-19-related announcement at 6 p.m. Thursday. CTV News Montreal will carry it live on our website and broadcast.

POSITIVITY RATE CLIMBS

Thursday's update was based on the results of 43,140 analyzed COVID-19 tests. That puts the positivity rate at 6.4 per cent. Generally, public health authorities have been treating 5 per cent as an alarm threshold.

A positivity rate that high hasn't been seen in Quebec since Jan. 17.

The increase in cases may be driven by the growing presence of the Omicron variant in the province.

The INSPQ reported 13 confirmed cases of the variant Thursday, an increase of two, though delays in sequencing mean the number is likely much higher in than that.

The institute has identified 129 presumptive cases of Omicron, a more than five-fold increase since Wednesday.

As for other variants, the INSPQ reported an increase in Delta cases of 83, bringing that total to 31,805.

-- More details to come.