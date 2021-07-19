MONTREAL -- Since Friday, Quebec has reported 239 new COVID-19 infections, which includes 61 in the past 24 hours.

There were 178 new cases reported over the weekend.

The total number of coronavirus infections in the province is now 376,431 since the start of the pandemic, which includes 364,539 recoveries (an increase of 53 in the past 24 hours).

The Quebec Institute of Public Health is reporting 656 active COVID-19 cases, which is 27 more than were reported on Friday.

Quebec also added one new death due to the disease since Friday bringing the total number of deaths to 11,236.

Hospitalizations in the province dropped by six since Friday reducing the total number of patients receiving care in Quebec hospitals for COVID-19 to 78. Of those, 23 people are in intensive care wards, a decrease of two.

On July 17, 10,719 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec health-care professionals administered 53,894 more vaccine doses, including 53,370 doses in the past 24 hours.

A total of 10,084,083 vaccinations have been administered in Quebec, and 31,644 Quebecers have received their doses outside of the province.

Those who have received one dose of vaccine is now 6,158,962 (82 per cent of the eligible population), and 3,947,184 Quebecers (53 per cent of the eligible population) have received both doses.