MONTREAL -- Quebec has 150 new COVID-19 cases, the third straight day with fewer than 200 cases.

That brings the total number of people infected to 372,109 since the start of the pandemic.

The province's health officials also confirmed four more deaths, a total of 11,156.

None of the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, while three were between June 1 and 6. One death was at an unknown date.

Hospitalizations are down by two, bringing the number of people in Quebec hospitals to 263.

Of those, 60 people are in intensive care; up by two.

So far, 358,553 people have recovered from the illness.

As of June 6, a total of 15,101 samples have been analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 66,693 more vaccinations; 64,973 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,990 doses before June 7, for a total of 6,220,734 doses administered in Quebec, or 66.4 per cent of the population.

Outside Quebec, a total of 11,605 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 6,232,339 doses received by Quebecers.

The province has received 7,015,409 vaccine doses so far.

Delivery of 497,250 of the 546,390 doses of Pfizer expected this week were received Monday.

In addition, 21,700 doses of Moderna are still expected this week.