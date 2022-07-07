Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations surpass 1,500, additional 16 deaths recorded

One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation Thursday amid a mass revolt by top members of his government, marking an end to three tumultuous years in power in which he brazenly bent and sometimes broke the rules of British politics.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson reads a statement outside 10 Downing Street, London, formally resigning as Conservative Party leader, in London, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)

