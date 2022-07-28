Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations remain mostly stable as province records 13 new deaths

Quebec's health ministry said Thursday COVID-19 hospitalizations remained mostly stable from the day before as the province recorded 13 new deaths.

The total number of deaths has risen to 15,929 since the start of the pandemic.

There was a rise of just one hospitalization, for a total of 2,222 people receiving care in hospital. Of those people in hospital, 763 were admitted because of the virus.

Meanwhile, ICU cases rose by four in the last 24 hours, for a total of 69 — 50 per cent of which were admitted for the coronavirus.

The number of health-care workers absent for COVID-related reasons was 6,532, which is a decrease from 7, 349 seven days ago.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services said 1,671 were infected with COVID-19 since Wednesday through PCR testing, which is reserved for people in priority groups. An additional 433 rapid antigen tests were logged with the ministry, including 369 positive samples.

The positivity rate in Quebec was 12.5 per cent on Thursday. Health-care workers received 14,533 samples.

VACCINATIONS

Health-care workers administered 11,040 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, for a cumulative total of 20,308,068 shots given to Quebecers.

On Monday, Quebec opened up eligibility of the Moderna vaccine to children between the ages of six months and four years old.

