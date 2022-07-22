Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU numbers go down

There are now 2,088 Quebecers in hospital to be treated for COVID-19, a decrease of 22 in the last 24 hours.

According to public health officials, 698 people were admitted to be treated specifically for the virus, while the others tested positive onsite.

Intensive care admissions are down by five, for a total of 54 people receiving care -- 30 specifically for COVID-19.

The province's health officials also confirmed 15 more deaths, a total of 15,849.

On July 20, a total of 15,511 samples were analyzed.

Quebec added 1,898 new PCR COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 1,134,683 since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 260,681 rapid tests have been declared. Of that number, 217,508 positive tests were noted.

Thursday, 627 were reported, with 546 of them positive.

Quebec is encouraging people to declare the status of their at-home rapid test so officials can get a clearer picture of infection levels in the province.

There are now 7,397 health care workers currently absent due to COVID-19-related reasons.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 15,688 more vaccinations in the province for a total of 20,251,084 doses.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé points out vaccination against the virus does not completely prevent infection, but it does decrease the risk of dire consequences.

As of July 20, 91 per cent of the eligible population aged five and up have received their first dose of a vaccine and 56 per cent have received three.

An additional 17 per cent have received four.