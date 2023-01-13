Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations drop, but 12 new deaths added

Quebec's Ministry of Health reported 12 new deaths from COVID-19 on Friday, while the number of hospitalizations is decreasing.

Two of these people died in the last 24 hours, four others in the last week and six more than seven days ago. This brings the total number of deaths due to the virus to 17,801.

The news is more positive in terms of hospitalizations, which have been gradually decreasing since the beginning of the week.

Quebec City notes a decrease of 37 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 compared to the previous day, for a total of 1,989 patients with the disease who are in hospital. Of these, 682 are being treated specifically for the coronavirus.

Some 49 people are in intensive care, of whom 26 are due to COVID-19. This is an increase of five compared to the previous toll.

On the case side, the government has counted 636 new infections, plus 42 positive cases detected by rapid tests. The number of infections is probably underestimated, as the screening centres are reserved for priority clients.

As for vaccination, 7,471 doses administered are added.