MONTREAL -- As Quebec announced that anyone over 65 years old is now able to book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination, the province reported that 38,459 more vaccine doses were administered Friday for a total of 872,459 vaccinations across the province.

A total of 9.8 per cent of Quebec's population has now been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

The province also reported that 764 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections to 300,916 since the start of the pandemic.

Of those, 283,478 are reported to have recovered from the disease, an increase of 785.

In addition, Quebec reported 11 new deaths Friday including one in the past 24 hours, five between March 12 and March 17, four before March 12, and one at an unknown date.

Since the start of the pandemic, 10,587 people in Quebec have died due to the disease.

Hospitalizations decreased again to end the week with the province reporting that 15 fewer patients are receiving care in Quebec hospitals for a total of 504 hospitalizations. Of those, 99 people are in intensive care wards, a decrease of two.

On March 17, health-care professionals analyzed 32,704 samples. (Quebec releases its sampling data from two days prior to its daily updates).