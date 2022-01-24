An additional 16 Quebecers are in hospital to be treated for COVID-19, a total of 3,299 people.

However, intensive care admissions are down by 10, for a total of 263 people receiving care.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé points out vaccination does not completely prevent infection, but it does decrease the risk of dire consequences.

The province's health officials also confirmed 52 more deaths, a total of 12,851.

The number of active infections is now 47,083.

To date, 778,503 people have recovered from the illness.

On Jan. 22, a total of 27,290 samples were analyzed.

Quebec reported 2,807 new recorded COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total number of people infected to 838,437 since the start of the pandemic.

Public health officials note the actual number of new infections is probably much higher as they have asked people with mild symptoms to stay home and isolate to give those in high-risk groups access to PCR testing.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 65,123 more vaccinations in the province; 62,562 doses in the last 24 hours and 2,561 doses before Jan. 23 for a total of 17,165,403 doses.

Outside Quebec, 268,018 doses were given, for a cumulative total of 17,433,421.