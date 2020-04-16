MONTREAL -- There are now 630 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Thursday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 15,857.

That’s up 143 from the 487 deaths reported Wednesday, the biggest single-day increase in deaths since the province began providing daily figures.

Total COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 997 from the 14,860 announced a day earlier.

Premier Francois Legault said the sharp increase in deaths did not occur over the past 24 hours, but are attributable to a change in methodology by Quebec public-health authorities.

There are 1,018 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Thursday, up 34 from the 984 reported Wednesday; of those in a hospital, 209 are in intensive care, down nine from the 218 reported 24 hours earlier.

There are 2,939 people waiting for COVID-19 test results in Quebec as of Thursday, up 334 from the 2,605 reported Wednesday.

The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Thursday was 2,841, up 350 from the 2,491 recoveries reported a day earlier.

There are now 7,281 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Montreal area, by far the most of any region in Quebec; you can see a regional breakdown of COVID-19 in the province here.

This is a developing news story that will be updated.