MONTREAL -- Twenty-five more people have died of COVID-19 in Quebec in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 241 in the province as of Friday.

There are now 11,677 confirmed cases of COVID-19, as health officials reported 765 new cases of Friday.

There are 733 Quebecers being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals as of Friday afternoon, public health authorities reported, up 54 from the 679 reported Thursday; 186 of them are in intensive care, which is a decrease of 10 cases from the 196 reported the day before.

Premier Francois Legault made the announcement during the province’s daily briefing on Friday alongside Quebec public health director Horacio Arruda and Health Minister Danielle McCann.

As of Friday, 1,341 people are confirmed to have recovered, according to government data.



Another 2,721 cases are under investigation.