MONTREAL -- After shattering the record for cases in a day on Saturday, Quebec reached another grim milestone Sunday surpassing 150,000 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Quebec reported that 1,691 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, 211 more than the seven-day average of 1,480.

The new cases mean the total number of confirmed cases in the province since the start of the pandemic is now 151,599.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health is reporting that there are now 14,323 active cases and 1,190 more people have recovered from the disease bringing that total to 130,018.

Quebec also reported 24 new deaths including 10 in the past 24 hours, 12 between Nov. 29 and Dec. 4, one before Nov. 19 and one at an unknown date.

The total number of people who have died due to the disease in the province is now 7,255.