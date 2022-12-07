Quebec coroner questions why witnesses failed to report drunk driver before fatal crash
A Quebec coroner is questioning why people who saw a drunk driver get behind the wheel failed to call authorities before he got into a crash that killed four members of a family north of Quebec City last year.
The report by coroner Donald Nicole says multiple witnesses saw Éric Légaré drinking at a bar all afternoon and subsequently driving erratically, but only one person called police.
Evidence showed Légaré was driving at least 130 kilometres an hour in a 70 km/h zone when he crashed into another vehicle stopped at a red light, killing a man, his adult daughter and her two children.
In April, Légaré was sentenced to 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to several charges, including impaired driving causing death and dangerous driving causing death.
Blood sample analyses taken after the crash showed that Légaré’s blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit and he also had traces of cannabis in his blood.
The coroner says that through his discussions with alcohol awareness groups, he learned that very few people intervene when they witness a drunk driver get behind the wheel.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2022, with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Where do airlines stand in 2023? Industry observers on airfare trends and profit margins
Canadians may see a noticeable drop in airfare early in the new year, something industry watchers say could put airlines on shaky ground financially moving forward.
Canada's government will review RCMP equipment contract with ties to China: Trudeau
The federal government is reviewing an RCMP equipment contract with a company that has ties to China's government, the prime minister said Wednesday.
Camilla steps away from royal tradition, marking a notable 'change from the past': royal expert
Just a few months into her husband's reign, Queen Consort Camilla is already putting her own personal stamp on the job, says a royal expert, due to her decisions to focus on 'gritty issues' and do away with a longstanding royal tradition.
Families minister to introduce new bill on Canada's early learning and child-care system
The federal government appears to be on the verge of presenting new legislation aimed at strengthening Canada's early learning and child-care system. On Thursday at 11 a.m. ET, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Karina Gould will be making what her office is calling a 'national announcement' on this topic.
Court rejects bid to release frozen funds to 'Freedom Convoy' organizers
Two organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' won’t receive frozen donation funds to pay for their legal defence of a $300-million potential class-action lawsuit.
What the latest Bank of Canada rate hike means for inflation, consumers
The Bank of Canada hiked its key policy rate by half a percentage point to 4.25 per cent -- the highest it's been since January 2008 -- on Wednesday in its final rate decision of a year that has been marked by stubbornly high inflation and rapidly increasing interest rates.
Jury deliberating in case of ex-border agent who confessed to killing 4 sex workers
Jurors began deliberating Wednesday in the capital murder trial of a former Border Patrol agent who confessed to killing four sex workers in 2018 because he wanted to clean up the streets of his South Texas hometown.
Conservatives come to AG's defence after Liberal minister suggests benefit report was politically influenced
National Revenue Minister Diane Lebouthillier is facing calls from Conservatives to apologize for suggesting that Tuesday's auditor general report indicating that billions of dollars in COVID-19 benefits went to those who were ineligible was influenced by political pressure.
How a photo of a pet dog and a couple of selfies took down an international drug trafficking ring
A photo of a pet dog named Bob and a couple of accidental selfies helped investigators bust an international drug trafficking ring, which saw nearly $75 million worth of drugs stopped from hitting the streets of Australia.
Toronto
-
Toronto woman 'livid' after police allegedly told her to 'call the mayor' during home invasion attempt
A Toronto woman says she is “livid” after an officer with the Toronto Police Service (TPS) allegedly told her to “call the mayor” while an intruder attempted to break into her home Monday night.
-
Intimidation, harassment and a 'jump list': New docs shed light on why staff walked off the job at a Toronto school
New details have emerged about the safety issues that prompted more than a dozen staff members at a Toronto school, including the principal, to refuse work last month.
-
Ford to Crombie, mayors criticizing housing law: 'Get on board' and 'stop whining'
The mayor of Mississauga and other municipal leaders who have voiced opposition to a new provincial housing law need to 'get on board' and 'stop whining,' Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday in an unprompted burst of criticism.
Atlantic
-
Billed as remedy for doctor shortage, virtual medicine in N.S. hits bottleneck
Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual medicine offered a novel way for patients to see doctors during a lockdown and hope that technology could alleviate chronic pressure on a strained health system.
-
Cape Breton seniors who lost long-time home in fire overwhelmed by community support
A Cape Breton couple is counting their blessings after making it out of their long-time home that was destroyed by fire on Monday.
-
'It’s continual': IWK sees long wait times as cold, flu, RSV cases rise in the Maritimes
The Maritimes’ children’s hospital is seeing long wait times in its emergency department as cold, flu and RSV cases rise in the region.
London
-
Multi-million dollar blaze destroys Huron County barns
Flames still flicker from an early morning blaze that claimed a trio of barns on a farm near Holmesville, Ont. on Wednesday. 14 cattle and nine chickens perished in the fire, and damages are estimated at between $2 million to $3 million.
-
Dash cam footage captures meteor streak across London, Ont. sky
A London resident observed an out of this world sight while driving home last week, with his dash cam capturing a fireball streaking across the night sky.
-
Woodstock, Ont. police officer charged with assault following on-duty incident
Woodstock police have launched a criminal investigation into the conduct of one of its officers stemming from an alleged on-duty incident in October, the police service announced on Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
New Costco gas station in Sudbury opening this week
It is news many in Greater Sudbury have been waiting for: CTV News has confirmed the new Costco gas station is scheduled to open this week.
-
Driver collided with three police cruisers after hitting spike belt
A 27-year-old driver is facing several charges after failing to stop for police on Highway 400 north of Parry Sound, hitting a spike belt and crashing into three police cruisers.
-
Group from northern Ont. wins $1M, will split it 27 ways
A group of friends who have been buying lottery tickets together for 10 years won $1 million in the Aug. 26 Encore draw. In all, 27 people bought tickets together, most of them from the Timmins or Greater Sudbury area.
Calgary
-
'Different set of rules than apply to the rest of us': Smith wants federal carbon tax plan answers
"It's absurd to me that SUV drivers in Quebec are going to have cheaper gasoline and diesel prices than Alberta where we produce the product and refine it," said Premier Danielle Smith.
-
Alberta town sells 2 winning lottery tickets 3 days apart
'We used to dream about being lottery winners; now we are,' said Maxine Thompson.
-
SUV runs into townhouse garage in northwest Calgary
An SUV ran into a townhouse Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
Fatal crash in Cambridge results in oil spill
Hespeler Road in Cambridge remains closed between Guelph Avenue and Kossuth Road for a fatal collision investigation.
-
Brantford police investigating homicide after assault victim dies
Detectives with the Brantford Police Service are now investigating a homicide after an 68-year-old man died from injuries inflicted during an assault.
-
Two new affordable housing projects announced in Kitchener
The Region of Waterloo has announced two affordable housing projects in Kitchener that will provide a combined 51 new units.
Vancouver
-
Here are the locations, times, and dates for kids walk-in flu vaccine clinics in Metro Vancouver
Health authorities in Metro Vancouver are opening drop-in clinics for kids under 12 to get the flu vaccine, as the province launches a so-called "blitz" in response to an alarming increase in pediatric hospitalizations.
-
Homicide investigation leads police to abandoned East Vancouver home
Police are asking for the public's help solving a homicide that could be linked to an abandoned home in East Vancouver.
-
New B.C. cabinet includes 15 women, 7 people of colour
B.C. Premier David Eby has unveiled his new cabinet, which includes some fresh faces and several ministers who will be shifting responsibilities.
Edmonton
-
Man found dead in home in central Edmonton
An investigation is underway into the death of a man in the Parkdale area.
-
$9K demanded from Edmontonians targeted by 'grandparent scam': police
Two more people have been arrested by Edmonton police in connection to so-called grandparent scams.
-
Police issue warning about violent offender released in Edmonton
The Edmonton Police Service is issuing a warning to the public about a convicted violent offender who will be residing in the Edmonton area.
Windsor
-
Over-budget bid for streetscaping project forces first tough decision for new Essex council
A Streetscape project along the main drag of the Town of Essex is in jeopardy after council learned Monday the bids came back more than 50 per cent over budget.
-
Three charged in east Windsor home invasion
Three people have been charged for allegedly breaking into an east Windsor home Monday while a woman was inside.
-
Man in custody after heavy police presence on Parent Avenue
Windsor police are informing the public about a heavy police presence on Parent Avenue.
Regina
-
Sask. legislation to increase authority over cannabis retail, bylaw enforcement on First Nations
The provincial government is amending legislation in a move that officials say will increase self-governance for First Nations.
-
Sask. temperature records broken in early December cold snap
Multiple temperature records were broken as wind chill values reached minus 50 in Regina and parts of southern Saskatchewan Wednesday morning, as a high-pressure system moved through the prairies, bringing cold arctic air and clear skies with it.
-
Province says it made hundreds of conditional offers to Filipino nurses on recruitment mission
The provincial government said it made 128 conditional offers to registered nurses in the Philippines while on a recruitment mission to the south Asian nation, as it tries to ease strain on the province’s health care system.
Ottawa
-
New Ottawa city manager vows to restore trust after damning LRT report
Ottawa's interim city manager is vowing to restore the public's trust after a damning report on the city's problem-plagued LRT system identified 'egregious violations of the public trust.'
-
Fatal crash on Hwy. 401 east of Morrisburg, Ont.
Highway 401 is closed between Morrisburg, Ont. and Ingleside following a fatal collision Wednesday afternoon.
-
Here's when Ottawa gas prices will drop to the lowest level of 2022
Canadians for Affordable Energy president Dan McTeague says gas prices will drop two cents a litre at Ottawa gas stations on Thursday to 138.9 cents a litre.
Saskatoon
-
Air Canada cuts flights to Calgary from Saskatchewan
Starting in mid-January Air Canada will no longer be offering direct flights to and from Calgary for the province's two biggest airports.
-
Mosaic pauses production at Colonsay, Sask. potash mine
Mosaic is pressing pause on potash production at its Colonsay mine.
-
Sask. premier has 56% approval rating: poll
At 56 per cent, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has the second highest approval rating amongst the Canadian provinces, according to a recent poll.