Quebec coroner hears from grieving families; concern over gunman's medication change
The older brother of a mentally ill man who killed three people at random during a 24-hour shooting spree in the Montreal area last year told a coroner Wednesday he questions why his medication regime had been changed before the killings.
Sakir Shaikh said that Abdulla Shaikh's mental health problems first arose in 2018 and resurfaced two years later, leading to two lengthy stays in hospital. But Sakir said Wednesday he questions why the hospital adjusted his brother's medication from monthly injections to every three months, noting the next injection was scheduled for a few days after he was killed by police. He did not specify what the medication was.
Coroner Géhane Kamel is presiding over the inquiry into the August 2022 murders of André Lemieux, 64, Mohamed Belhaj, 48, and Alex Lévis Crevier, 22, as well as the death of Abdulla Shaikh, 26, who was killed in an exchange of gunfire with police at a Montreal motel. He had two ghost guns — homemade artisanal weapons — in his possession.
The inquiry heard previously that Abdulla Shaikh's family said he was not taking his medication as prescribed.
"Losing my brother and knowing he had committed three murders was something," Sakir Shaikh told the coroner.
Sakir also said he hopes the coroner looks at making it easier to get help from police. He said that in 2020 he asked Montreal police to intervene after his brother's schizophrenia symptoms resurfaced and he feared he presented a danger. But he said police told him they could not arrest Abdulla or seize his vehicle because no crime had been committed.
"When his brother tells you he's not doing well and you know his mental health background, you need to take a little step to help," Sakir Shaikh testified.
Later, an ex-girlfriend of Abdulla Shaikh testified that he was psychologically, physically and financially abusive during their three-year relationship, which ended in 2016. Marllely Florez Serna told the inquiry she ended the relationship due to aggressive behaviour he exhibited toward anyone that upset him.
The coroner's inquest heard Monday that within a one-hour period in Montreal on Aug. 2, 2022, Abdulla Shaikh shot and killed Lemieux and Belhaj, who were both outside. Then he travelled to Ontario to visit the Toronto Zoo and Canada's Wonderland before returning to Quebec to murder Lévis Crevier, who was skateboarding on the street in Montreal's northern suburb of Laval.
Earlier, in emotional testimony, the families of the three men murdered described the grief and loss they've endured.
David Lemieux, a retired professional boxer, remembered his father, André, a mechanic who was passionate about cars, as a generous man with a big heart.
"I've prepared for a lot of fights in my life, but this was one I wasn't ready for," Lemieux said, noting his lasting memory will be a photo snapped of his father holding his young infant son in the months before his death.
"What life has taught me is don't forget to give your loved ones a hug because you don't know what tomorrow brings," Lemieux said.
Belhaj's widow, Karima Hoimdia, described her husband of 10 years as an "angel, everyone loved him." They had two children, seven and five.
"He left an enormous void in our lives," Hoimdia said. "It's like it happened yesterday, not one year ago, I see the sadness in my children."
Belhaj was on his way to an overtime shift at a hospital when he was gunned down. The family had returned from Saudi Arabia a day earlier and the couple's car wasn't working, so he decided to take the bus.
"I have to be strong for my kids — I'm the mother, the father, everything — I try to make them happy, I try to bring them out of it, but they were very attached to their father," Hoimdia said.
The sister of the youngest victim said she lives with a tremendous amount of grief over the loss of her younger brother.
Roxanne Lévis Crevier said her brother lived just three blocks from her home in Laval, Que., and was a frequent presence at her apartment and a popular uncle to her three children.
"I was very close to him, my kids talk about him often," she told the inquiry. "The hardest thing is grieving with kids who loved him and are conscious of all this."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PM Trudeau apologizes for Parliament's recognition of Nazi veteran during Zelenskyy visit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered 'unreserved apologies' Wednesday for Parliament's recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War and said the Canadian government has reached out to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the wake of the incident.
Judge Chutkan denies Trump's request to recuse herself in federal election subversion case
U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan said Wednesday she won't recuse herself from Donald Trump's 2020 election interference case in Washington, rejecting the former president's claims that her past comments raise doubts about whether she can be fair.
IED believed to be on vehicle in Barrie, Ont. parking lot explodes, sparking evacuations and road closures
Police have locked down and evacuated a section of Barrie, Ont., Wednesday morning in the city's west end amid unconfirmed reports of an explosion.
Researchers say action could have prevented thousands of premature cancer deaths in women in 2020
Prevention could have prevented nearly seven in 10 premature cancer deaths among women worldwide in 2020, new research has found.
Over 50 arrested after mobs ransacked Philadelphia stores. Dozens of liquor outlets are shut down
Dozens of people faced criminal charges Wednesday after a night of social media-fueled mayhem in which groups of thieves, apparently working together, smashed their way into stores in several areas of Philadelphia, stuffing plastic bags with merchandise and fleeing, authorities said.
'ET Canada' cancelled by Corus Entertainment, blames 'challenging' advertising market
The studio lights are going dark at 'ET Canada.' Corus Entertainment says it has decided to cease production on the long-running Canadian arts and entertainment news magazine after 18 seasons.
Police agencies deny jurisdictional fight delayed Hardeep Nijjar murder investigation
Law enforcement agencies have denied allegations that a dispute over jurisdiction delayed the investigation into the murder of Surrey, B.C., Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
Hajdu says 'co-developed' First Nations water legislation to be tabled this fall
Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu says she hopes to table a piece of legislation this fall that she says is the closest the federal government has come to co-developing law with First Nations.
Password sharing will no longer be an option for Disney+ users. Here's when
Streaming platform Disney+ is updating its subscriber agreement and is adding a no-sharing-passwords policy.
Toronto
-
Ontario launches review into workplace injury pay after Jamaican migrant workers win legal battle
The provincial government is reviewing how workplace safety claims filed by seasonal farm workers are handled following a years-long appeal by four Jamaican migrants who were permanently injured on the job.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 10-year-old girl dies after being struck by a vehicle north of Toronto
A 10-year-old girl has died after being struck by a vehicle north of Toronto Wednesday afternoon.
-
Peter Nygard's bedroom in his Toronto HQ shown in video played at sexual assault trial
Prosecutors at the sexual assault trial of fashion magnate Peter Nygard played a promotional video illustrating his building on Niagara Street in downtown Toronto, as it appeared when it was occupied by Nygard's business, including the private bedroom on the top floor where the assaults allegedly took place.
Atlantic
-
Will they or won't they?: Speculation grows over the possibility of a fall election in New Brunswick
It's a question of will they won't they when it comes to calling an election this fall in New Brunswick
-
‘They quite literally have nowhere else to go’: 16 dogs evacuated from N.W.T. come to Nova Scotia
Sixteen dogs who were evacuated from Hay River, N.W.T., after wildfires devastated the town, have been taken in by the Nova Scotia SPCA.
-
Nova Scotia government promises 222 public housing units to address long waiting list
Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative government is joining with Ottawa to fund 222 public housing units as the province battles an ongoing shortage of affordable residences.
London
-
'Wasn’t expecting that': Maple Leafs players arrive to massive greeting in St. Thomas
Toronto Maple Leafs rookie Easton Cowan couldn’t believe the size of the crowd when the team bus pulled up to the Joe Thornton Community Centre in St. Thomas, Ont.
-
Warning graphic: 'Multiple trauma': Causes of death of London truck attack victims confirmed in terrorism trial
A Windsor jury heard another agreed statement of facts Wednesday in the ongoing trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22.
-
London, Ont. resident a new millionaire
Marie Andree Sanon of London, Ont. won a prize worth $1-million in Lotto 6/49’S Gold Ball Draw on Aug. 23, 2023.
Northern Ontario
-
Manitoulin drug dealer deemed dangerous offender in child sexual abuse case
A drug dealer from Manitoulin Island has been declared a dangerous offender after being convicted of more sex crimes against children.
-
Housing protest for international students was a ‘publicity stunt,’ northern Ont. college says
The president of a college in North Bay, Ont., says a recent protest at the school that saw students sleeping in tents was a “publicity stunt” organized by an outside group.
-
Residents in Rota’s riding express sadness, disappointment following resignation
There was no hustle and bustle outside of Nipissing-Timiskaming MP Anthony Rota’s North Bay constituency office on Wednesday.
Calgary
-
Suspect in custody after shooting outside Calgary International Airport
Calgary police took one person into custody on Wednesday after a shooting outside the Calgary International Airport.
-
Woman's golden retriever puppy taken during swarming in northeast Calgary
Someone stole a puppy.
-
'This is where we belong': Mikael Backlund extended by Flames, named team captain
The Calgary Flames have signed centre Mikael Backlund to a two-year contract extension, and named him the 21st team captain in franchise history.
Kitchener
-
Melinda Vasilije's family speaks as killer sentenced to 16 years
Ager Hasan, the man who stabbed his ex-girlfriend Melinda Vasilije to death in 2017, will spend 16 years in custody before becoming eligible for parole.
-
Driver in fatal hit and run confessed to daughter in conversation taped by police
A driver convicted of killing an Ont. teen then fleeing the scene told his daughter he “would have done the exact same thing” even if he had been sober.
-
Man dead after shooting in Kitchener
A man in his mid 20s is dead after a shooting in Kitchener and police are working to piece together what happened.
Vancouver
-
'Continuous' masking returning to B.C. hospitals, clinics, care homes
Some health-care workers in British Columbia have started receiving notification that they will once again be expected to wear masks in medical settings, but the language is ambiguous about what exactly will be required and for whom.
-
Calls for traffic lights at 'dangerous intersection' on Vancouver's steepest street
Residents living at the bottom of Vancouver’s steepest street say it’s becoming increasingly dangerous, and they’re calling on the city to install traffic lights before someone is seriously hurt.
-
Bank records show accused killer was in the same city on day a B.C. girl was killed
A senior investigator at Vancouver City Savings Credit Union says a bank account registered to Ibrahim Ali shows transactions in Burnaby, B.C., on July 18, 2017, the same day a 13-year-old was murdered in a city park.
Edmonton
-
'Hate-motivated': 2 sought by Edmonton police after Pride flag torn down during protest
Edmonton police released suspect photos Wednesday as officers investigate a hate-motivated mischief case that happened during the local "1MillionMarch4Children" protest last week.
-
Dog is foster mother to litter of kittens northwest of Edmonton
A dog on a ranch near Barrhead, Alta., is feline fine about mothering abandoned kittens.
-
$35M Fort Road housing project 'an opportunity' for Treaty 8 youth, Chief says
Ground was broken Wednesday on a transitional housing project on Fort Road in Edmonton, a place the leader of the Dene Tha' First Nation hopes will soon become a launchpad for big accomplishments by Treaty 8 youth.
Windsor
-
Warning graphic: 'Multiple trauma': Causes of death of London truck attack victims confirmed in terrorism trial
A Windsor jury heard another agreed statement of facts Wednesday in the ongoing trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22.
-
Windsor police officer charged after criminal harassment investigation
Windsor police have arrested and charged one of its officers after a criminal harassment investigation.
-
$95K in cocaine, crack cocaine seized in Windsor drug bust
Windsor police seized $95,000 in cocaine and crack cocaine, along with $14,000 crash Tuesday during a drug bust at a Riverside home.
Regina
-
Regina city hall fences to be removed
The fences around Regina's city hall courtyard will be removed, according to city manager Niki Anderson.
-
Man who fatally struck Sask. Mountie with stolen vehicle pleads guilty to manslaughter
A Winnipeg man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and theft of a motor vehicle in connection to the 2021 death of Saskatchewan RCMP Officer Shelby Patton.
-
Province showcasing 9 Sask. film projects expected to generate $21 million
The Government of Saskatchewan is showing off the impact of the province's newly energized film industry – claiming nine projects are expected to generate $21 million in economic impact.
Ottawa
-
Scallops, lamb and pouding chomeur: Speaker's cancelled garden party food donated to Ottawa Mission
The Ottawa Mission has received a donation of some high-end food from a party at the Speaker of the House's official residence, which was cancelled at the last minute when Anthony Rota resigned.
-
Cine Starz Orleans permanently closes in Orleans
Cine Starz Orléans confirms to CTV News Ottawa the lease for the Orléans location ended in June, and the theatre permanently closed on Tuesday after talks with the management company to extend the lease ended.
-
Bruce Springsteen postpones all 2023 shows, including in Ottawa
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announced Wednesday afternoon that all 2023 tour dates will be postponed until 2024 as Springsteen continues to recover from peptic ulcer disease.
Saskatoon
-
'They called me racist': Saskatoon guard saw life 'nearly collapse' after arrest video
The security guard who arrested a woman outside a Saskatoon grocery store says he watched “his life and livelihood nearly collapse,” after the altercation was caught on camera and shared online.
-
Saskatoon shelter's move to bar drug users increases chances of 'people dying,' advocate says
Saskatoon harm reduction advocate Kayla DeMong says the Saskatoon Tribal Council’s decision to force high-needs drug users from its shelter increases the odds that people will die outdoors this winter.
-
Saskatoon councillors clash over final vote to rename John A. MacDonald Road
Saskatoon city council finalized the street name change from John A. Macdonald Road to miyo-wâhkôhtowin Road Wednesday.