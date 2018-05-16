

CTV Montreal





The son of a Conservative MP has been charged with drug trafficking.

Luc Berthold, the MP for Megantic-L'Erable, posted a note on his personal Facebook page saying this was difficult, but that he would support his son.

"We will help him in this test. Everyone must bear the responsibility for their own actions. However, we will be there for him," wrote Berthold.

David Berthold appeared in court in Thetford Mines on Tuesday afternoon to face charges of trafficking in crack cocaine. He was granted bail and is expected back in court on Aug. 17.

Two other people charged in connection with the drug ring were also charged, and David Berthold is not allowed to communicate with them as part of his bail conditions.

Luc Berthold has been MP for the region since 2015, and was mayor of Thetford Mines from 2006 to 2013.