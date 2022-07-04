Quebec College of Physicians calls on Premier Legault to take action on arsenic emissions in Rouyn-Noranda

Quebec College of Physicians calls on Premier Legault to take action on arsenic emissions in Rouyn-Noranda

Quebec Premier Francois Legault makes a funding announcement for a new music hall, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz Quebec Premier Francois Legault makes a funding announcement for a new music hall, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Bank of Canada surveys suggest business and consumer inflation expectations up

A pair of new reports from the Bank of Canada point to rising inflation expectations by Canadian businesses and consumers. In its business outlook survey released Monday, the central bank said businesses' expectations for near-term inflation have increased, and firms expect inflation to be high for longer than they did in the previous survey.

'Hell on earth': Ukrainian soldiers describe life on eastern front

Torched forests and cities burned to the ground. Colleagues with severed limbs. Bombardments so relentless the only option is to lie in a trench, wait and pray. Ukrainian soldiers returning from the front lines in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region, where Russia is waging a fierce offensive, describe life during what has turned into a gruelling war of attrition as apocalyptic.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon