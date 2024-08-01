Quebec class action filed against Ticketmaster over fees

A new class action filed against Tickemaster on Thursday accuses the company of charging Quebec consumers abusive and disproportionate fees when selling their 'Event Tickets.'

According to law firm Paquette Gadler, which is representing complainant Felipe Morales, Ticketmaster is violating the Consumer Protection Act, the Civil Code of Quebec and Canada's Competition Act by imposing abusive fees on the sale of event tickets.

The request for collective action is addressed to Quebec consumers who have purchased tickets since July 26, 2021.

"This class action targets, among other things, the effect of dynamic pricing practices on the amount of service fees of all kinds imposed on consumers when they purchase Ticketmaster event tickets, a practice that has been denounced in several Western countries," reads a press release issued by the law firm Paquette Gadler.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 1, 2024.