Quebec clarifies measures put in place to welcome Ukrainians
The Quebec government is clarifying measures put in place to welcome Ukrainians fleeing the war in their country.
According to officials, upon arrival at Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport, they will be directed to a government reception booth.
This will allow the government to establish direct contact as soon as they land in Quebec, explained Immigration and Labour Minister Jean Boulet Thursday morning.
Ukrainians will be able to benefit from temporary accommodation, but will also receive assistance to find permanent housing.
They will be referred to educational services for their children at the preschool, elementary and secondary levels and receive employment assistance, integration aid and French language training.
"The government is closely following the situation in Ukraine," said Boulet. "What we want to do is double our efforts now to put in place appropriate measures to welcome Ukrainians with dignity as soon as they arrive in Quebec."
The Immigration Ministry says it plans to work with community organizations and the Red Cross to offer services specific to the needs of people coming from Ukraine.
"These people will also have access to various health services," added Health Minister Christian Dubé. "We can count on 14 refugee clinics across Quebec to act as gateways. These important, specialized resources will be able to respond adequately to the needs of the people who will be welcomed here."
Education Minister Jean-François Roberge notes his department will do what it has to, to facilitate the transition for Ukrainian children.
"We will take care to help them, keeping in mind their possible special needs," he said. "Reception, francization, interpretation and psychological support services will, of course, be offered."
A telephone line -- (514) 789-1866 in the Montreal area or 1-833-556-1866 elsewhere in Quebec -- and email -- renseignements@mifi.gouv.qc.ca -- has been created to inform and guide Ukrainians as they navigate their lives in Quebec.
Employers who wish to recruit Ukrainians upon their arrival in Quebec will be able to do so by using the tools made available by the Ministry of Labour, according to Boulet.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 24, 2022.
