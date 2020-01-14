QUEBEC CITY -- The people of Quebec City will get a chance next month to make peace with some of the city's most hated hockey personalities.

The Tournoi international de hockey Pee Wee de Quebec (TIHPWQ) has announced that among the former members of the National Hockey League who will meet and greet fans at the tournament will be Eric Lindros, Chris Nilan and Kerry Fraser.

Lindros was chosen by the Quebec Nordiques with the first pick in the first round of the 1991 NHL draft, but he refused to join the team, a decision that always made him unpopular with fans whenever he hit the ice in Quebec for one of the four other NHL teams for which he played.

Nilan, who played the majority of his 688 NHL games with the Nordiques' rivals, the Montreal Canadiens, accumulated over 3,000 minutes in penalties during his career, including several in games against the Nordiques.

Fraser is the former referee who infamously waved off a goal by Alain Côté of the Nordiques in a playoff series against the Canadiens in 1987. The Canadians later won that game and the series. The tournament confirmed Monday that Côté will also come to meet and greet fans on Feb. 22, the same day as Fraser.

More than 40 NHL players past and present will be at the tournament as coaches, parents or chaperones.

This year, a record 20 countries will participate in the 61st annual tournament. For the first time, teams from Croatia and South Korea will compete at the tournament, which will take place Feb. 12 to 23 at the Centre Videotron and the Youth Pavilion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2020.