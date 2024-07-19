Quebec City police officer acquitted of assault

Quebec City police officer Jacob Picard has been found not guilty of assault charges in connection with a violent arrest in October 2021, Noovo Info reported on Friday.

Picard had been accused of using excessive force and faced charges of assault causing bodily harm after surveillance camera footage showed him forcefully pushing Mathieu Gamache against a wall of the District bar in Quebec City.

Gamache went to the bar during the COVID-19 pandemic and was not wearing a mask, which was mandatory at the time. He refused to cooperate and resisted the officers.

After the altercation, Gamache suffered several injuries.

Judge Rachel Gagnon said Picard acted within the bounds of his duties, employing force that was proportionate to the resistance of the intoxicated Gamache.

Gagnon said the force used was necessary and reasonable in the given situation. Additionally, the judge noted in her ruling that the police officer did not display any signs of losing control during the incident.

Moreover, she said that the complainant's memories were fragmented and his statements were contradictory.