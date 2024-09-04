City of Montreal and police take aim at road safety around schools, daycares, parks

The City of Montreal and the Montreal police (SPVM) are taking aim at road safety around school zones as children across the island head back to classes.

$14 million for schools and parks

The city announced on Thursday that it is spending $14 million to improve road safety around 32 schools and daycares, in addition to five parks.

"Our administration has made safer travel a priority, notably with the school safety program we launched five years ago," said Mayor Valerie Plante. "Since then, more than 50,000 students have had their journeys made safer throughout Montreal, and we will continue to step up the pace."

The money will be invested to increase pedestrian crossings, speed bumps and pedestrian-priority traffic lights.

The Plante administration also asked Quebec for 300 more photo radar cameras to add to the eight already in place in the city.

The city said photo radar stations reduce accidents by 42 per cent.

The following map shows the locations of all the schools, daycares and parks where work will be done.

Police presence around schools in September

Montreal police (SPVM) was at Guillaume-Couture School on Wednesday as it continues its road safety prevention operation to start the school year.

The visit to the school in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough is part of an SPVM-wide operation where every neighbourhood police station will organize at least one operation every day in a school in its district until Sept. 20.

There will be around 30 operations.

"Road safety is a year-round priority for the SPVM, and police officers are stepping up their efforts at the start of the new school year to ensure that children can get to and from school in complete safety," the SPVM said in a news release.

The SPVM said tickets would be handed out to those who break road rules and reminded the public that fines are double in the school zones.

"Whether you're a motorist, cyclist or pedestrian, safety around schools is a shared responsibility," said SPVM lieutenant Bryan Cunningham. "It's important to adapt your speed, exercise caution and obey the instructions of the crossing guards."