Parents questioning Quebec Education Ministry grading system
Olivier Boulerice's family says he's a hard-working student, and after years of dedication in high school, his ministry exams went well.
Now, however, he may have to repeat a class because of what some call the Quebec Education Ministry's controversial grading system.
"He did his job as a student to pass his year, pass his exams, and he still failed," said Olivier's father Philippe Boulerice. "So he's very angry."
Olivier is on the autism spectrum. He passed his science and technology exam with a 62 per cent.
His final mark, however, was 59 per cent.
That's because of the ministry's grade moderation system: the higher the class average, the lower the marks of students who score below it.
This grading practice has been applied in Quebec since 1974.
"They have to review that moderation process, it's unfair to some students," said his father. "It's unfair to the students, their parents, children, everybody."
Olivier is in a special class with nearly 10 students at Jean-Baptise-Meilleur school in Repentigny.
His family says the ministry has failed him and others in his situation.
The ministry's website says that while the grading system allows for adjusting marks upwards or downwards, it never results in the failure of a student who would have passed otherwise.
In an email to CTV News, a ministry spokesperson said the process isn't perfect, but work has begun and is ongoing to see how it can be improved.
Olivier and his parents just hope improvements can be applied to his case.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Unprovoked' attacks in Vancouver leave man dead, another with severed hand
A pair of stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver left one man dead and another with a severed hand on Wednesday morning.
Former public servant pleads guilty to breach of trust after directing contracts to own company
The RCMP says a former federal public servant has pleaded guilty to a breach of trust charge connected with financial activities while he worked for Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED).
Officials identify 14-year-old student as suspect in Georgia school shooting that left 4 dead
The 14-year-old suspect in the fatal mass shooting at a Winder, Ga., high school has been identified as Colt Gray, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Hosey said at an afternoon news conference.
'Terrifying': Suspect tries to drive over cruiser to escape after police surround stolen Bronco at Mississauga drive-thru
A call about a suspicious vehicle ended with a Ford Bronco sitting atop a Peel police cruiser at a Tim Hortons drive-thru in Mississauga Tuesday.
The Liberal-NDP deal is dead. What did it accomplish?
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh revealed Wednesday that he's 'ripped up' the supply and confidence agreement with the Liberals. Here's a look at everything the deal accomplished — and what's been left unfinished.
Liberal House Leader 'quite surprised' by NDP pulling out of two-party deal
Government House Leader Karina Gould says she was 'quite surprised' when she found out “at the same time as other Canadians today” that NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was pulling out of the supply-and-confidence deal with the Liberal government.
Ontario man told his EV needs $33K battery. Software update fixes the problem
An Ontario man said he couldn't believe an electric car he bought three years ago for $20,000 would need a new battery at a cost of more than $33,000.
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate for third consecutive time
The Bank of Canada has cut its policy interest rate for a third consecutive time. Governor Tiff Macklem says if the economy continues to improve, Canadians can expect more rate cuts later this year.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
'Terrifying': Suspect tries to drive over cruiser to escape after police surround stolen Bronco at Mississauga drive-thru
A call about a suspicious vehicle ended with a Ford Bronco sitting atop a Peel police cruiser at a Tim Hortons drive-thru in Mississauga Tuesday.
-
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
-
Man in his 20s sought after 2 women, 96 and 66, sexually assaulted in Mississauga
A man in his early 20s is wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a 96-year-old woman and a 66-year-old woman in separate instances in Mississauga on Tuesday.
Ottawa
-
'She was kind, she was brilliant': Family, friends remember Ingleside, Ont. teen struck and killed while cycling
Charlotte Light was supposed to start high school this week. Instead her family and friends are gathering to mourn the loss of the 14-year-old, remembered for her love of family, faith and a passion for soccer, theatre and dance.
-
Ottawa Senators unveil new menu items and goodies at Canadian Tire Centre this season
The timeline for a downtown arena for the Ottawa Senators remains uncertain so, for now, the club is taking steps to enhance the fan experience at the Canadian Tire Centre in Kanata, introducing several new features and foods for the upcoming season.
-
Jackpot in Maniwaki, Que. radio station 'Catch the Ace' contest tops $3M
In Maniwaki, Que., local radio station CHGA 97.3 has been playing their version of 'Catch the Ace' for nearly a year without a winner. There's only one card left in the deck, so on Thursday, the winning ticketholder is guaranteed to take home a huge cash prize.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police find human remains near Long Lake
Halifax Regional Police found human remains near Long Lake on Tuesday.
-
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
-
Five things to know heading into the fall season for the Maritimes
The Maritime provinces prepare to transition from summer to fall.
N.L.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
-
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
Northern Ontario
-
So long, Superstack – Vale to dismantle Sudbury's famous landmark
Vale is moving ahead with dismantling the Superstack in Greater Sudbury, the mining giant announced Wednesday. The Superstack, along with the less famous Copperstack, are being taken down at the Copper Cliff Smelter Complex.
-
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
-
Bear cub from northern Ont. survives 10-hour drive to Windsor in back of van, being fed Taco Bell
A black bear cub survived a 10-hour drive to Windsor while being fed Taco Bell after being found in the middle of a road near Cochrane, Ont.
London
-
Increased police presence in Newbury following an investigation
Currently there are no concerns for public safety, however the public is being advised to avoid the area of Broadway Street between Henry Street, James Street, and Emmot Street for the time being.
-
Some signs of progress, but frustration still grows over former McCormick’s site
There are signs of progress at the site of the former McCormick’s cookie factory in London’s Old East Village, but the condition of the historic building continues to be a concern for both the ward councillor and neighbours.
-
Back to school for London kids as new provincial cellphone ban takes effect
The new school year got underway for most London area students today – and this year new province-wide rules for cell phones will be impacting classrooms.
Kitchener
-
Abdullah Haredo sentenced for fatal 2019 shooting of Kitchener man
A Kitchener man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for the fatal shooting of Irshad Sabriye. But he'll only spend two more years behind bars.
-
43 reported overdoses, two drug deaths over six-day period in Waterloo Region
Another community alert has been issued in Waterloo Region after dangerous substances were found in the local drug supply. We also get the region's reaction to the CTS shutdown.
-
How Waterloo Region students are adapting to new classroom cellphone ban
It’s a new era for schools in Waterloo Region and across Ontario – cellphones are now banned in most classrooms. Here's what students and teachers have to say about it.
Windsor
-
Child drowns in Harrow swimming pool over Labour Day weekend
Essex County OPP say that a child was located unresponsive in a swimming pool at an address on Huffman Road on Saturday.
-
Windsor police welcome new paws to the squad
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has welcomed two new pups to the K9 Unit.
-
Final phase of Wheatley gas investigation underway; ‘we're prepping for what's going to happen next’
"There's something really special about the people that live in this town and there's something really special about going through hard times and how everybody comes together and supports each other." stated West Kent Councillor Lauren Anderson.
Barrie
-
City to dismantle homeless encampment at Barrie Park
Roughly two dozen people living in Berczy Park in Barrie will have to vacate after the city issued an eviction notice.
-
Dump truck driver with 19 beer cans charged after allegedly blowing 2.5x over limit
A dump truck driver is facing charges for allegedly being behind the wheel intoxicated after police said he failed to stop for a stop sign in Oro-Medonte.
-
Road extension in Barrie's south end to open ahead of schedule
The opening of a much-anticipated new road in Barrie that is expected to relieve traffic congestion in the city's south end is ahead of schedule.
Vancouver
-
'Unprovoked' attacks in Vancouver leave man dead, another with severed hand
A pair of stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver left one man dead and another with a severed hand on Wednesday morning.
-
Iconic Stanley Park totem pole moved to museum for restoration work
A totem pole that was installed in Stanley Park nearly 40 years ago has been loaded onto a flat bed truck and moved to a museum for much-needed restoration work.
-
Accused's actions after Vancouver double-murder should leave no doubt as to guilt, Crown argues
With one last chance to address the jury, Crown prosecutors argued that Kane Carter's actions after two people were killed in Vancouver should leave them with no doubt he was the person who fired the fatal gunshots.
Vancouver Island
-
'Unprovoked' attacks in Vancouver leave man dead, another with severed hand
A pair of stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver left one man dead and another with a severed hand on Wednesday morning.
-
Elephant seals used deep sea sonar equipment as 'dinner bell': B.C. researchers
Scientists say new research shows how northern elephant seals used sonar from a deep sea research facility off the British Columbia coast like a "dinner bell" as they hunted for prey.
-
Veteran BC United legislators Mike Bernier and Tom Shypitka to run as Independents
A pair of BC United legislators have announced they are running as Independents in next month's provincial election after the collapse of the Official Opposition's campaign last week.
Winnipeg
-
Cyclist struck by car during Winnipeg protest
A car struck a cyclist during a demonstration at Portage and Main Wednesday afternoon.
-
'It's pretty unique to see them': Salamander migration in full swing in Manitoba
Herds of salamanders are crossing the road in western Manitoba by the dozens.
-
Winnipeg guitarist searching for two prized instruments stolen from home
A Winnipeg guitarist who's worked with artists like Corb Lund, Del Barber and Romi Mayes is asking for his two favourite guitars to be returned.
Calgary
-
LIVE @ 8 P.M. MT
LIVE @ 8 P.M. MT Calgary Flames host vigil to mourn Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau
The Calgary Flames are preparing to mourn the loss of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau at a vigil on Wednesday night.
-
Calgary no longer able to afford Green Line project following provincial scope change: mayor
The City of Calgary is no longer able to afford the cost of the CTrain Green Line project, following a “significant scope change” by the provincial government.
-
Alberta ordered by Health Canada to destroy COVID-19 vaccines
A spokesperson for Alberta Health says that as of Aug. 31, all old-strain COVID-19 vaccines are no longer available, but neither is the new formula.
Edmonton
-
'We lost our lives back there in Jasper': Non-essential evacuees waiting to get temporary housing approval
More than a month has passed since wildfires tore through the Town of Jasper and many evacuees are still waiting to return to the community. With emergency support ending as of Tuesday, the province is finding temporary solutions for its residents.
-
Several businesses, public areas in Jasper National Park and townsite now open, slated to open soon
Several Jasper businesses, trails and areas are now open or soon-to-be accessible.
-
City councillor decries elimination of road safety 'tools' in wake of Alberta move to limit photo radar
An Edmonton city councillor says the provincial government's decision to eliminate the use of photo radar on the bulk of roadways crews currently patrol will mean denying residents safer roads.
Regina
-
Sask. leaders speak on federal NDP's announcement to end deal with Liberals
Saskatchewan leaders reacted to the news that the federal NDP pulled out of the supply-and-confidence agreement with the Liberals.
-
'Frustrated': Riders return to practice following Labour Day Classic loss
The Saskatchewan Roughrider’s 35-33 loss in the annual Labour Day Classic against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers marked the team’s sixth straight game without a win.
-
Sask. RCMP arrest driver travelling at 'extremely high rates of speed' near resort community
Saskatchewan RCMP say a 19-year-old is facing a lengthy list of charges after he was seen driving at 'extremely high rates of speed' between Kenosee Lake and Carlyle Saturday night.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan judge orders Vern's Pizza location to stop using the name after franchise feud
A judge has ordered the Vern's Pizza in Saskatoon’s Sutherland neighbourhood to stop using the Vern's name after finding its franchise agreement expired in 2016.
-
'Send your water': Sask. village loses hotel, Canada Post and town office in fire
A small Saskatchewan village has lost several important landmarks following a fire earlier this week.
-
Sask. leaders speak on federal NDP's announcement to end deal with Liberals
Saskatchewan leaders reacted to the news that the federal NDP pulled out of the supply-and-confidence agreement with the Liberals.