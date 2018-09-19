Featured Video
Quebec City man arrested after election posters were shot
Published Wednesday, September 19, 2018
QUEBEC - A 26-year-old Quebec City man has been arrested after the election poster of an Independent candidate was shot up.
Local police say the act did not meet criteria to be considered a hate crime.
Police spokeswoman Melanie Jobin says the man turned himself in Tuesday and was released on conditions and a promise to appear in court.
Authorities are recommending charges of mischief on an electoral document and negligent use of a firearm.
On Monday, Ali Dahan, an Independent candidate running in the Jean-Talon riding, filed a police complaint after finding one of his posters vandalized with plastic bullets.
The provincial riding is located in the same area as the Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City, the site of a deadly mosque shooting in January 2017.
