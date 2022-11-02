Quebec City altercation leaves one dead, two injured

A violent altercation involving several people left one person dead and two injured in a Quebec City residence on Tuesday evening.

According to Quebec City police (SPVQ), two men involved in the altercation were arrested.

A 911 call was made around 9:10 p.m.

When they arrived at the residence on Sainte-Foy, in the Saint-Sacrement district, police found the body of a man in his thirties which bore signs of violence.

As for the two injured people, a man in his forties and a woman in her fifties, their lives were out of danger as of Wednesday morning.

Investigators are determining the precise roles each person played in the altercation. Forensic identification technicians, members of the canine unit and SPVQ patrol officers were also on site Wednesday.

A mobile command post of the SPVQ was also deployed near the residence.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 2, 2022.