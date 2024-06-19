MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Here's when Montreal will see a break from the heat

    A construction worker eats a popsicle to keep cool on the worksite in downtown Montreal on Tuesday, June 18, 2024. Environment Canada issued a heat warning Tuesday for the remainder of the week, expecting temperatures of 30-35 degrees Celsius, but feeling closer to 40-45 degrees with the humidex. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press) A construction worker eats a popsicle to keep cool on the worksite in downtown Montreal on Tuesday, June 18, 2024. Environment Canada issued a heat warning Tuesday for the remainder of the week, expecting temperatures of 30-35 degrees Celsius, but feeling closer to 40-45 degrees with the humidex. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Quebec has been dealing with a ridge of high pressure, which is responsible for the heat wave we've been seeing this week.

    It's rare to see such hot temperatures in June.

    Montreal remains under a heat warning, and it's no surprise that we're on our way to breaking a record on Wednesday, with an estimated daytime high of 34 degrees Celsius. This would smash the previous record set in 2001 of 33.1C.



    Environment and Climate Change Canada's heat warning states that southwestern Quebec will see temperatures between 30 and 35 degrees C, with humidex values in the 40s. We're seeing very little cooling overnight, with lows in the 20s, when average lows this time of the year should be around 13C.



    We're expecting to hold onto the heat on Thursday, with a high of 31C. Additionally, the forecast is calling for afternoon thunderstorms and approximately 5mm of rain. This isn't a lot, especially after the high heat. However, we should expect to see the temperatures level out to where they should be, 24C, and we'll remain around seasonal over the weekend and into Monday.



    Saturday through Monday, we're looking at potential precipitation, including an estimated 20mm of rain on Sunday, which will accompany the thunderstorms. This will provide some relief from the heat.

    High pressure moves back in for Tuesday and Wednesday. Right now looks like the forecast will be above seasonal again at 28C with plenty of sun. Next week, mid-week we could be talking about the return of muggy weather.

    Tips to keep cool during the heat wave

    • Stay hydrated. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, and drink regularly throughout the day.
    • Stay indoors during peak heat (11 a.m. - 4 p.m.) with air conditioner or a fan.
    • Wear light and loose clothing, plus a hat.
    • Use sunscreen and reapply every two hours.
    • Check on vulnerable individuals, seniors, children, and those with chronic illnesses; they're all more susceptible to heat-related illnesses.
    • Avoid physical activity during peak heat hours (this includes your pets).
    • Cool down with water on a towel from a shower or bath.
    • Know the signs of heat-related illness, including dizziness, heavy sweating, nausea, and headache. All of these could be signs of heat stroke or heat exhaustion. Don't hesitate to seek medical attention if you show any of these symptoms. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News