Here's when Montreal will see a break from the heat

Quebec has been dealing with a ridge of high pressure, which is responsible for the heat wave we've been seeing this week.

It's rare to see such hot temperatures in June.

Montreal remains under a heat warning, and it's no surprise that we're on our way to breaking a record on Wednesday, with an estimated daytime high of 34 degrees Celsius. This would smash the previous record set in 2001 of 33.1C.





Environment and Climate Change Canada's heat warning states that southwestern Quebec will see temperatures between 30 and 35 degrees C, with humidex values in the 40s. We're seeing very little cooling overnight, with lows in the 20s, when average lows this time of the year should be around 13C.





We're expecting to hold onto the heat on Thursday, with a high of 31C. Additionally, the forecast is calling for afternoon thunderstorms and approximately 5mm of rain. This isn't a lot, especially after the high heat. However, we should expect to see the temperatures level out to where they should be, 24C, and we'll remain around seasonal over the weekend and into Monday.





Saturday through Monday, we're looking at potential precipitation, including an estimated 20mm of rain on Sunday, which will accompany the thunderstorms. This will provide some relief from the heat.

High pressure moves back in for Tuesday and Wednesday. Right now looks like the forecast will be above seasonal again at 28C with plenty of sun. Next week, mid-week we could be talking about the return of muggy weather.

Tips to keep cool during the heat wave