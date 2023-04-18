Quebec child labour bill: Group calls for more flexibility to allow younger workers

The Conseil du patronat du Québec (CPQ) has requested for the labour laws to allow young people under 14 years old to work this summer.



The request for flexibility on the issue was made to Labour Minister Jean Boulet on Tuesday, during the first day of specific consultations on Bill 19.



The proposed legislation aims to limit the presence of children in the labour market by setting the minimum working age in Quebec at 14 years old. It also proposes a maximum of 17 working hours per week for 14 to 16-year-olds during the school year, excluding holidays.

While agreeing with the bill's goal of protecting children, CPQ President Karl Blackburn has asked for more flexibility from the legislature. He proposed that the young people and businesses be given a chance to adapt and get through the summer season.

Boulet, on the other hand, emphasized that the health and safety of young people should not be compromised, and even one accident this summer would be too many.

The specific consultations on Bill 19 will continue until Thursday. About 15 groups have been invited to present their briefs to the economy and labour committee.