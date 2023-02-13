Quebecers concerned about work-study balance among youth: survey

Young people's work-study balance is a concern for many Quebecers in a labour shortage context, according to a survey conducted as part of the Hooked on School Days, which are taking place this week.

A Leger survey on behalf of the Réseau québécois pour la réussite éducative (RQRE) found that more than a third of respondents say they have such a concern.

Nearly three-quarters of respondents also fear that young people may be encouraged to work rather than complete their studies at a time when companies are actively seeking employees to fill job vacancies.

"After more than 20 years of working to keep our young people in school, we are convinced that the current context calls for greater vigilance and intensified interventions to promote a good school-work balance," said RQRE president Andrée Mayer-Périard in a statement.

The organization maintains that guidelines must be put in place to limit the number of hours worked by young people in school. Quebec will soon table a bill to regulate child labour.

The RQRE survey also shows that for a majority of respondents, a diploma is as important (59 per cent) as it was before the pandemic in order to get a good job, while about one in five feel that it has lost its importance.

The survey was conducted between Nov. 24 and Dec. 1, 2022 among 1,000 Quebecers.

The 19th edition of the Hooked on School Days takes place from Feb. 13 to 17, with several activities being held throughout Quebec to reinforce their commitment and motivation to continue their studies.