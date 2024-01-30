Quebec Cardinal Lacroix releases video to deny sexual abuse allegations

In a video posted on YouTube on Tuesday, Cardinal Gérald Cyprien Lacroix once again denied the allegations of sexual abuse against him that were made public last week.

The Cardinal and Archbishop of Quebec addressed the members of his diocese in a video posted on the Catholic Church of Quebec channel. In it, he stated that he had never made any "inappropriate gestures" towards minors or adults.

Lacroix's name appeared in court documents filed on Jan. 26 as part of a class-action lawsuit brought against the archdiocese by alleged victims of sexual assault.

The allegations against him date back to 1987 and 1988. The alleged victim was 17 at the time of the first alleged assault.

His name is among 15 names added to a list of alleged assailants filed with the Quebec Superior Court as part of the class-action led by Arsenault Dufresne Wee.

He decided to withdraw from the activities of his diocese on Jan. 27 to allow negotiations to progress between the alleged victims and the Archdiocese of Quebec, he admitted in the video, which lasts nearly six minutes.

Lacroix pledged to respect the ongoing judicial process and said the diocese hoped for a fair settlement so that victims of abuse would receive financial reparation.

Lacroix is one of Canada's most influential Catholic figures. When he was appointed Archbishop of Quebec in 2011, he automatically became "Primate of the Catholic Church in Canada."

Pope Francis named him a cardinal in January 2014.