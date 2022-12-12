Justin Trudeau and Francois Legault to hold working meeting Friday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier of Quebec Francois Legault arrive for a bilateral meeting during the Francophonie Summit in Djerba, Tunisia, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier of Quebec Francois Legault arrive for a bilateral meeting during the Francophonie Summit in Djerba, Tunisia, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

  • Suspects flee after alleged attempted carjacking

    London police are on the lookout for three suspects after an alleged attempted armed carjacking. Around 3 a.m. on Friday, police say a man was walking away from his car in the 500 block of Mornington Ave near Mornington Park when three men he didn’t know approached him.

    London police are looking for the people in the images following an alleged armed robbery on Dec. 9, 2022. (Source: London Police Service)

  • Report of sexual assault in London

    London police are investigating a report of sexual assault after they say a woman was assaulted in the north end of the city. On Dec. 5 around 10:45 p.m., police say a woman was walking on a path just north of Bridle Path, when she was approached by a man she didn’t know.

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon