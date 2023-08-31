Quebec can and should pay for all students' lunches: research group
A research group in Quebec says that the province has the $1.7 billion per year it would cost to provide free lunches for every student.
With the rising cost of living, inflation and increased school supply price tags, a new study from IRIS (Institut de recherche et d'informations socioéconomiques) suggests 20 per cent of children are at risk of going hungry.
"All studies show that hunger in schools is a problem for success in school," said IRIS researcher Anne Plourde.
Plourde said feeding every student a healthy lunch every day would cost the government of Quebec around half of what it already is investing in the generations fund, which is supposed to be used to pay down the province's debt.
"We think we could reduce the amount to the generations fund by half because we think now is the time to invest in future generations, and the needs are important right now," said Plourde
Not everyone agrees, however.
"We're not helping students if we're mortgaging our ability to pay for their health care and their kids' education in the future in order to pay for a program now," said Montreal Economic Institute senior director of communications Renaud Brossard.
The Quebec government is currently $225 billion in debt, which is about 40 per cent of its GDP.
As of March 2023, there was close to $20 billion in the Generations Fund.
"So there might very well be a need for a targeted program, but that is a totally separate discussion," said Brossard. "But, there is no need to go to $1.7 billion to fund a program where already the vast majority of parents are able to afford those expenses themselves."
Plourde says, however, that Quebec is rich enough to afford universal free lunches.
"School food programs are an international standard," she said. "In all rich countries, there are school food programs. Canada is an exception."
She added that they come with an economic benefit.
"The investment would represent a direct injection of funds in the Quebec economy," said Plourde. "It would be particularly beneficial to local farmers."
Each year, Canada spends roughly $190 billion on treating illnesses related to poor nutrition. Plourde said introducing healthy foods to young students will help address that figure.
She wants Quebec to become an example for the rest of the country.
