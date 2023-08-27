Quebec businessman identified in suspected murder-suicide of twin boys

The man believed to have killed his two young children before taking his own life Saturday in a small town north of Montreal was cybersecurity analyst Ian Lamontagne.

Property records tie his name to the Notre-Dame-des-Prairies house that was swarmed by officers Saturday afternoon.

A man and two young children were found dead inside that home on Patrick Street around 2 p.m. Although police have not disclosed the nature of the deaths, they said signs point to a double-murder-suicide.

Lamontagne's Facebook page contains many photos of his two twin boys, both of pre-school age.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he was the founder and president of the company Kevlar Cybersecurity, with an extensive background in IT and cybersecurity.

An investigation is underway by the Surete Quebec's major crimes unit.

QUEBEC'S LATEST FATHER-CHILD KILLING

Quebec has seen a handful of similar tragedies in the last year.

Almost exactly one month ago, a 59-year-old Montreal man is believed to have killed his wife and 12-year-old daughter before his body was found hours later in a city canal.

Before that, in September, a man from the South Shore was charged with the murders of his wife and two children, ages five and two.

About a month later, in Laval, a man was charged with murdering his 11-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter.