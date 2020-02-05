MONTREAL -- Jacques Ménard, a businessman and philanthropist who was involved with the Montreal Expos and the Montreal Canadiens, has died at the age of 74.

Ménard died at the CHUM on Tuesday evening after a long illness.

Over the course of his career, the Quebecer was the chairman of the board of directors of the Expos, president of BMO Financial group in Quebec and chairman of Hydro-Québec.

Menard was also Chancellor Emeritus of Concordia University and launched, in 2014, the citizen movement Je vois Montréal to help revive Montreal's economy.

Ménard was named a companion in the Order of Canada in 2013 and an officer in the Order of Quebec in 2010.



Political leaders praised Menard's contributions on Twitter. Quebec Premier Francois Legault sent his condolences to Menard's family, saying the man was "very involved in the economic and cultural development of Quebec," while Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said he "played a key role in the Montreal business world."



Mes condoléances à la famille de Jacques Ménard qui a été très impliqué pour le développement économique et culturel du Québec. — François Legault (@francoislegault) February 5, 2020

Jacques Ménard a joué un rôle clé dans le monde des affaires de Montréal, particulièrement auprès de la relève. Toutes mes sympathies à sa famille et à ses proches https://t.co/vjjiwbnNtz #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) February 5, 2020





- With files from CTV News Montreal