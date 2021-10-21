MONTREAL -- The Quebec government quietly proposed a change to the Quebec Civil Code on Thursday which transgender advocates call regressive.

The bill would relinquish Quebecers’ ability to request a change of sex on their birth certificate without first undergoing surgery on their sexual organs.

Right now, Quebecers can change their sex designation if it does not correspond with their gender identity without having to undergo any sort of medical treatment.

The proposed changes, tabled as part of Bill 2, would allow people to request a different categorization of “gender identity” to appear.

Trans advocates told CTV news the bill, if passed, would force trans people to affectively “out” themselves on paper, or undergo surgery that, in some cases, sterilizes the recipient.

“It's really disheartening because we always want the government to be on our side,” said Florence Ashley, a Montreal transgender activist and doctorate in law student at the University of Toronto.

“It’s really a massive surprise, and really adds a climate of fear,” they said.

“If we can have this law, what's going to happen in the future? What's going to happen to trans communities? Does the government even care at all?”

The bill, tabled at the National Assembly on Thursday, would replace the first and second paragraphs of the Section 71 of the Civil Code, which lays out the rules for changing the sex on a Quebecer’s birth certificate.

While the addition of “gender-identity” might seem like more inclusive language to some, advocates say that it would create a situation where only trans people would use it, effectively “outing” them, or in other words, revealing they’re trans.

