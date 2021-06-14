MONTREAL -- Bars in the green and yellow zones have been given the OK to stay open later, just in time for Game 1 of the semifinals between the Montreal Canadiens and the Las Vegas Golden Knights Monday night.

Last call in bars is supposed to be 11 p.m., but public health is letting them serve alcohol until 12 a.m. and stay open until 2 a.m. Capacity will be limited to 50 per cent in bars, as well as restaurants, which will also enjoy the same extensions as of Monday.

In a tweet, Quebec's health minister announced the change, noting the goal is to "avoid ending up inside private homes."

Dès ce soir, les bars situés dans les régions �� et �� pourront servir de l’alcool jusqu’à minuit et fermer à 2h AM. Les restaurants serviront de l’alcool jusqu’à minuit.



Le grand principe demeure d’éviter de se retrouver à l'intérieur des domiciles privés.



Bon match! �� — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) June 14, 2021

The puck drop for start of the NHL playoff series betwen the Habs and the Golden Knights begins at 9 p.m. in Las Vegas, which means the relaxed rules will make it easier for fans to catch the game if it goes past midnight.

Establishments will still need to follow public health guidelines, including keeping tables 2 metres apart, prohibiting dancing, and logging people's phone numbers in case they need to be contacted due to an outbreak.