MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec bar condemns premier's comment about independence of judges

    Montreal courthouse/Palais de Justice. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Montreal courthouse/Palais de Justice. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
    Share

    The Quebec bar association is denouncing what it calls an "attack" on the independence of federally appointed judges from Premier François Legault.

    The comments from the Barreau du Québec follow Legault's statements Thursday accusing the Parti Québécois leader of prostrating himself before Ottawa regarding a Court of Appeal decision.

    In a unanimous ruling on Feb. 7, the Court of Appeal granted access to Quebec's subsidized daycare spots to the children of asylum seekers, frustrating Legault who said those spaces should be saved for citizens.

    During question period on Thursday, Legault said PQ Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon has more confidence in Appeal Court judges "who are named by the federal government" than he does in the Quebec government.

    In response, the Quebec bar wrote today on the X platform, formerly Twitter, that it's unacceptable to attack the impartiality and independence of the courts by insinuating that they could be answerable to a level of government.  

    Quebec announced this week it would seek leave to appeal the Feb. 7 decision to the Supreme Court of Canada, a move opposed by the PQ.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Is it time to revolutionize the toilet?

    Toilets are in desperate need of an upgrade -- as is our entire approach to sewage, according to the many designers, environmental engineers and sanitation experts hoping to bring about a paradigm shift.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News