Quebec avian flu cases higher than expected as bird deaths near 1 million: expert
Poultry farmers in Quebec are grappling with a series of outbreaks of deadly avian flu, as the number of birds that have died or been euthanized due to the disease since early last year nears the one million mark.
Sylvain Junior Henrie, who co-owns Ferme La Caboche in Rimouski, Que., said poultry farmers are all taking extra precautions.
At his farm northeast of Quebec City, people change boots and coveralls before entering any buildings.
He's waiting until later in the year to put his flock outside, and he's invested in mobile shelters and a series of tarps and canvas to ensure that wild birds can't mix with his organic chickens, ducks and turkeys.
"The important thing is not to bring something from the outside into our breeding areas," Henrie said.
Henrie and others farmers in his region have so far been spared, but the highly pathogenic H5N1 virus is having a widespread impact on poultry farming in the province, from anxiety for farmers to a shortage of the drug used to euthanize infected flocks.
As of Friday, 20 locations in the province were considered actively infected. Alberta had the next highest number of infected sites with 11, followed by British Columbia with eight. More than 7.6 million birds in Canada have either died or been euthanized due to the flu since last year, including 945,000 in Quebec.
On April 26, the Quebec government implemented new rules that banned exhibitions, fairs or sales where birds from different locations come together.
Martin Pelletier, a spokesman for a group that monitors poultry disease in Quebec, said there have already been more outbreaks this year than all of last.
"We expected to have cases this year, and it’s certain that we’ve had more than expected," he said. Pelletier, who is general manager of the Équipe québécoise de contrôle des maladies avicoles, said cases can rise in the spring due to the return of migratory birds that carry the disease.
Jean-Pierre Vaillancourt, a professor at the Université de Montréal veterinary school, said the current outbreaks are concentrated in a cluster of farms in the Montérégie region, east of Montreal.
He said the proximity of farms — some as close as 200 metres from each other — can create problems if employees, equipment or facilities are shared.
"We have a situation where you have a lot of farms very close to one another," he said. "So, that created this kind of series of outbreaks."
He said some of the farms involved are duck farms, which create heightened risk because ducks tend to carry the disease for longer before showing symptoms.
Vaillancourt said that, with the exception of Quebec, cases in the rest of Canada and the United States are far lower than last year.
But the outbreak is still raising many concerns, including the environmental challenges of disposing of carcasses and the social acceptability of killing tens of thousands of birds at a time.
He said avian flu is also "devastating on many levels" for producers who have to watch their entire flocks destroyed. While they're compensated for the lost birds, production disruptions can take months to overcome, harming rural economies that depend on farming jobs.
Animal welfare is also a big concern, he said. Flocks where the virus is found are euthanized, partly to spare them a slow death from disease.
However, he said carbon dioxide — the gas of choice for euthanizing the birds — is currently in short supply because there is so much demand for making carbonated drinks and other uses.
"It may even delay the slaughter of some flocks, and it has some direct welfare implications there," he said.
Henrie said a flu outbreak would be devastating for a family farm like his.
"All our savings are (in the farm)," he said, adding that the price of producing organically is higher. "It's a lot of time too, so rather than lose a farm like ours we prefer to take upstream measures to make sure the virus doesn't get in."
In his opinion, the H5N1 outbreak should make people question massive industrial productions, which make diseases harder to contain and mean mass deaths if the flu enters.
Vaillancourt said avian flu has been discovered in 274 bird species, as well as dozens of mammals including seals, foxes and raccoons.
Public health agencies in Canada, the U.S. and Europe agree the risk to human health remains low, with cases almost always limited to direct contact with infected birds or environments, such as a poultry barn.
There is no risk associated with eating thoroughly cooked poultry products.
However, researchers are keeping a close eye on how H5N1 evolves.
In a paper published earlier this year, scientists with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency looked at cases in 40 different wild mammals and found the virus had undergone some "critical mutations,'' though the agency said the chances of human spillover remains minimal.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
SPORTS
SPORTS | Montreal beats Toronto again, this time 2-0 in MLS action
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police procession escorts fallen OPP officer's body home to Rockland, Ont.
A police procession escorted the body of OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller from Ottawa to Rockland, Ont. on Saturday. The OPP officer was killed in the line of duty on Thursday.
Liberal strongholds under threat, ballot and leadership support slipping: Nanos tracking
The federal Conservatives have widened their lead over other parties when it comes to ballot support and leadership, with the minority Liberals now threatened in areas that were strongholds for them in the previous election, according to the latest Nanos Research tracking.
Leafs Morgan Reilly almost scored a game-tying goal in Game 5 loss against Panthers. Here's why it was disallowed
Maple Leafs Morgan Reilly thought he scored a game-tying goal in Game 5 loss against Panthers. Here's why it was disallowed
Mendicino concedes there could be new 'Chinese police stations' in Canada, insists RCMP will shut them down
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino concedes there may be new so-called 'Chinese police stations' in Canada after saying last month they'd all been shut down, but he insists the RCMP will close any new sites if they do exist.
Forget hard mode — you can now play these video games on 'Long COVID Mode' to experience what patients do
What if your avatar in Elden Ring had trouble firing an arrow on target or standing up after a rest? A new project is challenging video game players to try experiencing their favourite worlds with an added layer of difficulty: mods that give the character long COVID.
Traditional Indigenous tea from Canada could combat drug-resistant malaria: study
A plant long used by Indigenous people for medicinal tea has been shown to be effective against the parasite that causes malaria, according to a new study.
'I disagree with him completely': Rachel Notley says of Jagmeet Singh's oilsands stance
Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley says she completely disagrees with federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's stance on oil and gas industry subsidies, because she thinks the economy driving sector needs investment to stay competitive internationally and find innovative ways to reduce emissions.
'Very scary': Neighbour in Bourget, Ont. describes hearing shooting that killed OPP officer
A Bourget, Ont. woman is sharing details of a shooting in the small village east of Ottawa that left one Ontario Provincial Police officer dead and two others injured, saying she heard multiple shots several times and yelling at the property.
Haiti at risk of famine as farmers kidnapped, 'extremely bad' hunger fuels tumult
Even as Canadian aid feeds thousands, the United Nations is warning that Haiti's political chaos is putting the country at risk of famine, as farmers get kidnapped and the desperate turn to vigilante justice against gangsters.
Toronto
-
Woman killed in overnight shooting in north Etobicoke
A woman has died after being shot late Saturday night in north Etobicoke.
-
Leafs Morgan Reilly almost scored a game-tying goal in Game 5 loss against Panthers. Here's why it was disallowed
Maple Leafs Morgan Reilly thought he scored a game-tying goal in Game 5 loss against Panthers. Here's why it was disallowed
-
Some Ontarians will receive a one-time payment from the government soon. Here's what to know
A one-time payment could be deposited in your bank account in the coming weeks.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police arrest suspect after man, 18, stabbed at Dartmouth fair
Police in Halifax say they have a suspect in custody in connection with the stabbing of an 18-year-old at a local fair.
-
N.S. doc named interim associate dean of Cape Breton University’s medical campus
Dr. Kevin Orrell of Sydney, N.S., will serve as interim associate dean of the medical campus at Cape Breton University, which is scheduled to open in September of 2025.
-
Nova Scotia artist believes wire sculptures were stolen from her property for copper
A renowned Nova Scotia artist says she's been "blindsided" by the theft of five life-sized sculptures she believes were stolen from her property by copper thieves.
London
-
Some Ontarians will receive a one-time payment from the government soon. Here's what to know
A one-time payment could be deposited in your bank account in the coming weeks.
-
Search continue for missing therapy dog
Timber, a therapy dog from Huntsville, Ont., was last seen in late February at a home in Grand Bend.
-
Saunders Secondary School celebrates 50 years
It is a celebration of fifty years of learning and fun at a London, Ont. high school this weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
-
Sudbury's Junction Creek Festival returns
Hundreds attend Sudbury’s Junction Creek Festival
-
Heritage Railway & Carousel needing volunteers
North Bay waterfront attraction set to open next weekend
Calgary
-
Polling shows 'most competitive election' as Alberta campaigns wrap second week
As the front-running UCP and NDP complete their second week of campaigning, new numbers suggest Alberta could be in for an extremely close sprint to the finish line.
-
'It’s high-flying fun': Calgary hosts 2023 Indoor Skydiving Championships
Athletes from across Canada strapped on their helmets and suited up in Calgary on Saturday to compete in the West Canadian Indoors Skydiving Championships.
-
Environment a background issue in Alberta election but may play role, say observers
Few governments have seen as many environmental dust-ups as Alberta's United Conservatives in their four-year tenure.
Kitchener
-
Lawyer representing encampment residents speaks out following Roos Island rally arrests
Supporters of those living at Roos Island in Kitchener’s Victoria Park are calling for charges to be dropped against housing advocates and all city decisions concerning the encampment there to be rescinded.
-
Girls Can Fly event encourages women and girls to get involved in aviation
In an effort to promote women in aviation, thousands attended the annual Girls Can Fly event Saturday hosted by the Waterloo Wellington Flight Centre (WWFC).
-
Scorpions beach volleyball training in full swing for summer season
The Scorpions Volleyball Club opened its beach volleyball training for the competitive season at Riverside Park in Cambridge on Saturday.
Vancouver
-
'They're not these malicious creatures of the night': UBC researchers collect bat data after deadly fungus found
Vancouver's nightlife stretches further than just the Granville strip. Bats are letting loose and can be seen flying across the city's night sky and coexisting with its urban environment.
-
Peace River Regional District lifts evacuation order for residents near wildfire
The Peace River Regional District in northern British Columbia says it's lifted an evacuation order for residents of the Goodlow area near Boundary Lake, but is keeping an alert in place as crews continue to battle a nearby blaze.
-
B.C. healthcare system bracing for "spike" in heat-related illness and injuries
It's a long-established pattern in British Columbia that heat waves prompt a surge of injuries and illnesses, and healthcare agencies are bracing for the first such wave of the season as unseasonably hot weather settles over the province.
Edmonton
-
Officials urge Albertans to make evacuation plans as fire activity intensifies
Officials said hot, dry weather will continue to intensify wildfire activity over the weekend and they're asking Albertans to stay vigilant and be ready in case of an evacuation.
-
Residents evacuated in Leduc County, Devon not affected: officials
An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued by Leduc County at 3:12 p.m. on Saturday due to a wildfire burning west of the Town of Devon.
-
Polling shows 'most competitive election' as Alberta campaigns wrap second week
As the front-running UCP and NDP complete their second week of campaigning, new numbers suggest Alberta could be in for an extremely close sprint to the finish line.
Windsor
-
Unifor calls on government to make Stellantis deal happen
Unifor is calling on the federal government and Stellantis to deliver on commitments of a new Windsor electric vehicle (EV) battery plant to safeguard Canadian auto manufacturing jobs.
-
Essex and Kent Scottish Regiment receives honour
His Royal Highness Prince Michael of Kent was in town to present the regiment with its new colours and flag.
-
Three suspects arrested in downtown shooting; fourth suspect at large
The Windsor Police Service has arrested three suspects in connection to a shooting that took place downtown early Saturday morning. Police said they are also searching for a fourth suspect.
Regina
-
'Very beautiful': Residents welcomed to Government House as coronation celebrations continue
Regina residents continue to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III, with festivities at Government House.
-
Regina police seize sawed-off shotgun, 'slam gun' after reported break-in
Multiple weapons were recovered from a home in central Regina after a reported break-in, police say.
-
'This is a provincial responsibility': Province attempting to extend air tanker coverage to southwest Sask.
The Government of Saskatchewan is working to extend its air tanker capabilities to the southwest as wildfires rage across the border in Alberta. However, the province has hit a roadblock in its efforts.
Ottawa
-
Police procession escorts fallen OPP officer's body home to Rockland, Ont.
A police procession escorted the body of OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller from Ottawa to Rockland, Ont. on Saturday. The OPP officer was killed in the line of duty on Thursday.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Councillor wants Ottawa to immediately explore new technologies for diverting waste from landfills
An Ottawa councillor wants city staff to explore new technologies to divert waste from landfills, as the city looks at implementing a "bag tag" policy to extend the life of the Trail Road landfill.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Four places to see the tulips in Ottawa-Gatineau this spring
CTV News Ottawa looks at four places to see the tulips in the Ottawa-Gatineau region over the next two weekends.
Saskatoon
-
City of Saskatoon considering changes to election process
The City of Saskatoon is looking at modernizing the election experience for residents.
-
'We're resilient': Sask. First Nation still healing after a devastating fire
Members of the Mosquito Grizzly Bears Head Lean Man Band are still recovering after a fire on April 24 demolished an 8-plex home.
-
Former Sask. uranium mine site deemed safe for hunting, fishing, province says
The Saskatchewan uranium mine site at Cluff Lake, operated by Orano, has received the thumbs up to be transferred back to the province after being deemed safe for hunting, trapping and fishing.