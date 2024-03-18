MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec anti-corruption police arrest retired judge, say he inflated hours worked

    Quebec anti-corruption police say the have arrested a retired municipal court judge for fraud. A sign shows city hall in Longueuil, Que., on Monday, March 4, 2024. (Christinne Muschi, The Canadian Press) Quebec anti-corruption police say the have arrested a retired municipal court judge for fraud. A sign shows city hall in Longueuil, Que., on Monday, March 4, 2024. (Christinne Muschi, The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Quebec anti-corruption police say they have arrested a retired municipal court judge for fraud.

    Police say Jean Herbert, who sat on the municipal court in Longueuil, Que., south of Montreal, created fake records to inflate the time he claimed to have spent hearing cases.

    He is alleged to have billed the City of Longueuil more than $38,000 for hours he didn't work between July 2016 and March 2019.

    Quebec's judicial council, the Conseil de la magistrature, ruled in 2022 that the judge had overcharged the City of Longueuil 162 times, but didn't sanction him because he had retired in 2019.

    The council also found that he had violated ethics rules by changing the date of a neighbour's court appearance for a traffic ticket so he could hear the case -- and acquit her -- before he retired.

    Herbert is scheduled to appear in court on March 26.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Hertz CEO out following electric car 'horror show'

    The company, which announced in January it was selling 20,000 of the electric vehicles in its fleet, or about a third of the EVs it owned, is now replacing the CEO who helped build up that fleet, giving it the company’s fifth boss in just four years.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News