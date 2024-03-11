Quebec announces two programs to help at-risk youth in Montreal North

Young people in Montreal North are getting a boost thanks to two new initiatives announced Monday by the Quebec government.

"Aire ouverte Montréal-Nord-Lacordaire" will offer walk-in mental health services for young people aged 12 to 25. The service aims to provide support for a "wide range of concerns, whether relational, personal or family-related," according to a news release.

"The huge change is these sites are made by youth, for youth. So, the environment is different – in 2019, we did a forum on mental health. And the key message from the kids is if we come and there's nobody to answer us, [they] won't come back. And this is what 'Aire ouvert' changes,'" said Quebec Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant. "Without appointment. The possibility of professionals going to meet the youth at school, in a park, or at a café. It's a completely different way to approach mental health."

Carmant said the proactive approach has also resulted in a decrease in waiting lists for mental health care, as well as a reduction in the need for specialized care.

The initiative is currently in place in 26 sites across the province, with a goal of 90 in the next few years.

The second initiative, called "Ma famille, ma communauté" aims to "avoid or minimize the consequences" of placing a child or teen in youth protection.

Both programs fall under a $90-million investment announced in July 2020 to improve services for at-risk youth and their families. The Ma famille, ma communauté program will cost $3 million per year under that envelope. A total of $40 million has been earmarked for the Aire ouverte program for programs across the province.

"These are two wonderful projects we're announcing today for the young people and families of Montreal North," said Quebec Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant in the news release. "Wherever they have been implemented, these two initiatives have had a very positive impact."