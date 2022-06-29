Quebec announces 3,000 social and affordable housing units

With the housing shortage hitting hard, Quebec announced Wednesday the construction of 3,000 social and affordable housing units, with the contribution of partners.

Quebec will devote $395 million to this project, including $350 million for the construction of 2,000 affordable and social housing units over the next three years. The Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ and the Mouvement Desjardins will carry out the project.

The other part of the grant, $45 million, will be devoted to what is presented as a new model that combines condominiums and cooperatives and has already been successful in the Eastern Townships. This time, Fondaction will be the partner, for 1,000 affordable condominiums within five years. The households that will acquire these affordable condominiums will find themselves freeing up as many units for other households.

The announcement was made Wednesday by the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Andrée Laforest, along with representatives of the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ, Fondaction and Desjardins.

The partners intend to ensure a good geographic distribution of these units throughout Quebec.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 29, 2022