Quebec announces $200 million to help offset operating costs for private seniors' homes

There was welcome news Tuesday for some private seniors' homes in Quebec after the province announced it will help owners with the cost of running the facilities and offer additional services to residents in declining health.

It comes as concerns have been growing over the sudden closure over some homes and elderly residents being forced out.

Since the pandemic, the number of apartments for seniors has dropped dramatically. Some are being converted into more profitable rental units, while others decided to close rather than invest in new mandatory safety features.

Seniors nowadays are extremely concerned that they won't be able to afford extra care if they lose their autonomy. The program announced by the junior health minister, Sonia Belanger, on Tuesday will provide $200 million over five years on a per-case basis to seniors' homes willing to offer additional nursing support.

It will cover assistance generally not available for independent seniors, such as getting up, bathing, eating, medication, the minister explained. The program will allow them to remain where they are, and delay their move into long-term health-care facilities.

"It's really challenging when a senior, his condition is deteriorating at which point we can't keep them, they need to move to a CHSLD. We're doing our share but we can't always afford the care that they need so that's where the government is stepping in to help them out," said Marc Fortin, CEO of the Regroupement québécois des résidences pour aînés.

To prevent abuse, the government will deploy a team of 15 inspectors whose role will be to ensure that the private seniors' homes provide the services they're being subsidized for.

The private seniors' residence will receive the amount corresponding to the hours of services determined in the private seniors' residences that provide care and service to residents.

Despite Quebec's rapidly aging population, it's estimated that 2,700 assisted living beds were closed in 2023, most of them in small homes of 30 units or less.