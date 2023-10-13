Montreal

    • Quebec and Ottawa sign $900-million housing agreement

    Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Sean Fraser rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Sean Fraser rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

    The federal government will provide Quebec with $900 million for housing construction after reaching an agreement Friday under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF).

    Federal Housing Minister Sean Fraser made the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter, calling the agreement "historic."

    "We have reached an agreement with Quebec on housing. This comes at a time when we must do all that we can to solve the housing crisis," the minister posted.

    An announcement will be made shortly to divulge the details of this agreement, Quebec's Minister of Housing, France-Élaine Duranceau, said on X.

    "I am very pleased to have reached an agreement for Quebec with @SeanFraserMP regarding the allocation of funds from the LACF. The details of this agreement will be disclosed in an announcement shortly. No further comment until then," she wrote.

    The $900 million figure was confirmed by The Canadian Press with a government source.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 13, 2023.

