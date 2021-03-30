MONTREAL -- Quebec's premier said Tuesday that he's in talks with the Ontario government to "standardize" COVID-19 rules in the Ottawa-Gatineau region after the Outaouais has shot to the top of Quebec's list of worries.

The region is the most alarming right now to Quebec officials, said Premier François Legault at a press conference.

Montreal is "stable," he said, calling it "almost surprising," but five other regions have suddenly started showing more cases, including the Outaouais and particularly the city of Gatineau, he said.

"We are discussing right now with the Ontario government to try to standardize our measures between Ottawa and Gatineau, but the situation is worrisome," he said.

He also said that new, stricter rules in the Outaouais in the next few weeks are not out of the question.

"Are we going to have roadblocks between Quebec and Ontario?" he said.

"Do we have to make sure -- and of course that requires the collaboration of Ontario -- but I know that in Ontario there are restaurants that are open with more lax rules than ours," he said, asking what the province's options are.

"I'll give you an example," he said. "If the Outaouais went back to a red zone and we closed down the restaurants, but if those in Ottawa were open, we have to take all those things into account."

Currently, as an orange zone, the Outaouais is under a 9:30 p.m. nightly curfew and restaurants are only open with strict rules, essentially limiting indoor dining to household bubbles.

On Monday, the Outaouais posted 84 new COVID-19 cases, and on Tuesday 57 new cases. In the previous week, it saw an average of 59 new cases a day.

However, Legault told media that the most important number to the province isn't new cases but hospitalizations, and especially predicted hospitalizations.

He added that authorities' concerns over the Outaouais are increased because there is a "significant hospital missing" in the Outaouais, statistically speaking. Plans are underway to build a large hospital, but the region is currently considered to have low hospital capacity.

WARNINGS AGAINST EASTER GATHERINGS

The five regions that are troubling are all ones that were recently redesignated as orange, instead of red, in Quebec's COVID-19 alert system. The other four are Quebec City, Chaudiere-Appalaches, Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean and the Bas-St-Laurent.

There are other new patterns becoming visible in the third wave, which Legault officially acknowledged, a day after his health minister, Christian Dubé, did the same.

"There is a change in the makeup of cases," Legault said. "There are more young people."

On Thursday or Friday, the province will release its new projections, he said.

He implored people not to have in-person gatherings over Easter this weekend.

"The problem is not the rules that are in place, but the people who don't follow them," he said.

This is a developing story that will be updated.