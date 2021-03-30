MONTREAL -- Variants of the coronavirus continue to rise in Quebec, with the province detecting a total of 1,134 cases, an increase of 429.

Hospitalizations also rose slightly in the last 24 hours as did the number of patients in intensive care, according the latest data published Tuesday.

Just over 15 per cent of the population in Quebec has received their first dose of the vaccine.

Quebec announced that 864 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 310,066.

Of those who tested positive, 291,290 are reported to have recovered, an increase of 726.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health says that there are 8,118 active COVID-19 cases in the province.

The province also added seven deaths due to the disease, including one in the past 24 hours and six between March 23 and 28.

Since March 2020, a total of 10,658 people are reported to have died due to the novel coronavirus.

Quebec hospitalizations rose to 487, an increase of 10 in the last 24 hours. Of those, 126 are in intensive care, which is an increase of six.

The province reported 42,771 doses of vaccine were administered bringing that total to 1,305,840.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

Montreal recorded 305 new cases in the last 24 hours, up from 269 the day before.

The city also recorded three new deaths for a total of 4,614 as did Laval (total 889).

Health-care professionals in the province analyzed 23,427 samples on March 28.